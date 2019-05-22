Zero Fatalities prepares for 100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads
Crashes on Utah roads nearly doubling between Memorial and Labor Day's
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Memorial Day kicks off Utah’s "100 Deadliest Days".
According to Zero Fatalities Utah, fatal crashes on Utah roads nearly double during the summer months, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, making the days the 100 deadliest.
Courtesy: Zero Fatalities Utah
In 2018, 264 lives were lost on Utah roads which were a 3.3% decrease of 2017. Zero Fatalities studies show aggressive driving killed 82 people and 50 unrestrained drivers or passengers.
The Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Highway Patrol are challenging all Utah drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians to do their part to turn Utah's 100 deadliest days to Utah's safest.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
istrict attorney says Meek Mill should get new trial, judge
State and feds commit to working together to manage public lands
Man who threatened to kill 'as many girls as I see' on Facebook may avoid jail time
More Local News Stories
-
Utah poised to become industry leader in CBD and hemp production
In order to go from plant life to pain relief for suffering patients, Bugbee goes through a weeding out process, finding the best condition for the right variety plant with high CBD and low THC levels (no more than .3%).
A big part of the research is daylight hours and lighting.
In the future, extracting CBD oil will look similar to this process on a much larger scale. Doucette is in a constant cycle: grind, extract, analyze as Bugbee's batches of hemp arrive.Read the Full Article
-
‘I'm gay,' Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie comes out in video message
UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – We are just days away from pride month where members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies celebrate identity, love, and inclusivity.
Wednesday Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie made a personal announcement and publicly came out as a gay man.
“I know I need to be honest with my friends, my family, and my neighbors here in Utah County," Ivie began in a 5-minute video message shared on social media.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman transported to hospital after crash on Redwood Road
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A woman was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday evening.
The Salt Lake City Police Department said at 6:53 p.m. a 29-year-old female driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on 1300 North to northbound Redwood Road when she failed to yield and was hit by a man driving a pick-up truck.
The woman is said to have been pinned in her vehicle and was extricated by the fire department.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss