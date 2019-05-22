Zero Fatalities prepares for 100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads

Zero fatalities prepares for 100 deadliest day on Utah roads

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Memorial Day kicks off Utah’s "100 Deadliest Days".

According to Zero Fatalities Utah, fatal crashes on Utah roads nearly double during the summer months, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, making the days the 100 deadliest.

In 2018, 264 lives were lost on Utah roads which were a 3.3% decrease of 2017. Zero Fatalities studies show aggressive driving killed 82 people and 50 unrestrained drivers or passengers.

The Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Highway Patrol are challenging all Utah drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians to do their part to turn Utah's 100 deadliest days to Utah's safest.

