SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hogle Zoo is welcoming its newest member — a female Hartmann’s Zebra foal named Bryce.

On April 14, Ziva, a 9-year-old Hartmann Zebra, gave birth to Bryce. This is Ziva’s third birth and according to Michelle Olandese, Animal Care Supervisor “Ziva is an experienced mother which means she does what comes naturally without much staff help.”

Zookeepers say Ziva’s labor and delivery were almost “textbook,” as Bryce was successfully standing, nursing, and investigating her surroundings while staying close to Ziva shortly after birth.

Ziva was born on January 18, 2013, at the Louisville Zoo and came to Hogle Zoo on a breeding recommendation through the species survival program (SSP) in 2014.

Officials say as temperatures start to warm, Bryce and Ziva can be seen at the African Savanna exhibit, along with the rest of the herd.

Hogle Zoo now has six Hartmann’s zebras: Poppy, Scooby, Ziva, Archie, Zibby, and now the youngest of the herd, Bryce.