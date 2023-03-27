SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Zac Brown Band, the award-winning music group from Georgia, has announced a national tour this year with a scheduled stop in West Valley City.

While this series of performances is set to kick off at the end of June 2023, the band will arrive in Utah to play at USANA Amphitheatre on October 14.

Following the release of the band’s latest album The Comeback (Deluxe), the upcoming “From the Fire Tour” will mark their 10th tour of North America. This time around, they’ll be sharing the Utah stage with country group King Calaway.

First formed by frontman and namesake Zac Brown in 2002, the Zac Brown Band has since made a strong impression on the southern country music scene — winning 3 GRAMMY Awards and accruing nearly 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Some of the band’s most recognizable hits over the last two decades include “Chicken Fried,” “Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett),” “Toes,” and “Whatever It Is.”

The anticipated “From the Fire Tour” will see the band performing in an expected 30 shows this 2023 season, with fans around the country awaiting their arrival.

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the ‘From the Fire Tour,’” Brown remarked in a release via Live Nation Entertainment. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can’t wait to be back out on the road with our fans.”

Those who’d like to see Zac Brown Band when they come in concert at USANA Amphitheatre can purchase tickets on the Live Nation website.