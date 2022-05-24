UTAH (ABC4) – Mobile and mental health services for children are being expanded in western Utah, thanks to the Intermountain Healthcare Telehealth Program.

In addition, “in-person stabilization mobile response” is expanding to Wasatch, Utah and Juab counties.

Mobile response services via Telehealth will also be available in Wayne, Piute, Severe, Millard and Sanpete counties.

Intermountain Healthcare leaders say the program aims to engage a child’s natural support system during a mental health challenge and keep them in their homes whenever possible.

The program is now available in 15 of 29 counties statewide.