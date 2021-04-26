‘You’re smart! Be smart!’ Sandy police offer mail theft prevention tips

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands of people find themselves victims of mail theft each year.

With that in mind, the Sandy City Police Department is offering some tips to make sure that letter always ends up in your hands.

The department offered the following tips to help protect yourself from mail theft:

Collect mail as soon as possible

Deposit outgoing mail inside your local post office

Go paperless

Use USPS informed delivery and instructions

Use a mail hold while on vacation

Require signatures for packages

Install cameras and/or a video doorbell

“You’re smart! Be smart! Live #SandySecure,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.