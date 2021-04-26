WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

‘You’re smart! Be smart!’ Sandy police offer mail theft prevention tips

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands of people find themselves victims of mail theft each year.

With that in mind, the Sandy City Police Department is offering some tips to make sure that letter always ends up in your hands.

The department offered the following tips to help protect yourself from mail theft:

  • Collect mail as soon as possible
  • Deposit outgoing mail inside your local post office
  • Go paperless
  • Use USPS informed delivery and instructions
  • Use a mail hold while on vacation
  • Require signatures for packages
  • Install cameras and/or a video doorbell

“You’re smart! Be smart! Live #SandySecure,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 NFL Draft Coverage

More NFL Draft