‘You’re smart! Be smart!’ Sandy police offer mail theft prevention tips

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands of people find themselves victims of mail theft each year.
With that in mind, the Sandy City Police Department is offering some tips to make sure that letter always ends up in your hands.
The department offered the following tips to help protect yourself from mail theft:
- Collect mail as soon as possible
- Deposit outgoing mail inside your local post office
- Go paperless
- Use USPS informed delivery and instructions
- Use a mail hold while on vacation
- Require signatures for packages
- Install cameras and/or a video doorbell
“You’re smart! Be smart! Live #SandySecure,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.