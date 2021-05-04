Your input requested for development of ‘The Point’, site of current Utah State Prison

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns are being invited to get involved in planning efforts for development at the site of the current Utah State Prison.

The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority has released its draft plan for the 600 acres of state-owned land at The Point of the Mountain and is now asking for public input on its key components.

The Point, located between Salt Lake and Utah counties, is described as “arguably the most significant development opportunity in state history.”

“The site represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create an iconic place that advances innovation, catalyzes robust economic growth, provides parks and regional trail connections, demonstrates sustainable practices and protects the environment,” says Alan Matheson, The Point executive director. “Utahns are an integral part of the decision-making process so we hope everyone will participate.”

Interested Utahns are encouraged to take a survey and attend upcoming virtual open houses scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, May 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. During these open houses, you’ll be able to speak with subject-matter experts with The Point. To register and participate, click here.

“For many years, we have asked Utahns to tell us what they wanted, and they’ve responded by the thousands,” says state Rep. Lowry Snow, Land Authority co-chair. “During the visioning process, Utahns told us they wanted high-quality jobs, strategic residential and commercial growth, substantial amounts of trails and parks, better mobility, and improved air quality, so the Legislature took that public input and made it into law.”

Three years ago, the State Legislature passed a bill that created the Land Authority to oversee the planning and development at The Point, the soon-to-be-former home of the Utah State Prison. The Land Authority is currently tasked with identifying key land uses and infrastructure for the site. There is built-in flexibility that accommodates changes in future market conditions, public input, and other variables.

The new Utah State Prison is moving near the Salt Lake City International Airport.

“There’s no better time than now to let us know what you think. As we progress with planning, we seek more specific guidance, building on the foundation of extensive public input we’ve received over the last few years,” said Matheson. “We want The Point to be easily accessible to Utahns from all stages and walks of life.”

The “Plan The Point!” survey will open be open to the public until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28. Visit thepointutah.org for more.