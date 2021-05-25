Young driver crashes in Mapleton after attempt to flee traffic stop

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – A driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop from police crashed in Mapleton, Monday afternoon.

According to the Mapleton Police Department, an officer was patrolling for speeding violations on North Main Street at around 8:20 p.m. when he observed a car traveling 70 mph inside in a 30 mph zone.

The officer then attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver fled from the officer.

Police said another officer witnessed the car run a stop sign, almost colliding head-on with the officer’s vehicle.

Officers decided not to pursue the vehicle due to the danger it posed to the public, according to a news release from police.

Around 10 minutes later, the officer who first spotted the speeding vehicle again saw the vehicle near 800 W. The officer attempted to perform another traffic stop, but the vehicle continued to drive south on 800 W. The vehicle then drove south into a construction area, where it collided head-on with a concrete barrier.

The driver then crawled out of the vehicle and was laying on the ground when officers arrived, according to police.

The driver, who was not identified by police due to being a juvenile, was then transported to a local hospital. They will face multiple traffic violations in juvenile court, according to a news release.

An investigation is underway, and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Mapleton Police Department at 801-489-9421.