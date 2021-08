SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are calling the death of a young boy who was playing with fuel and accelerants “a tragic accident.”

According to a statement on the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Twitter, the boy passed away due to burns after an accident involving fuel and accelerants near Gillespie Avenue and Navajo Street.

Our investigation with @slcfire is ongoing but we can confirm a young boy died after being burned Saturday while playing with some type of fuel and accelerant near Gillespie Avenue and Navajo Street. This appears to be a tragic accident. There are no further updates. #SLC — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) August 8, 2021

The department will not be giving additional details, the tweet reads.