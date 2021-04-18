You will never guess Utah’s favorite Game of Thrones character

Cast and crew of “Game of Thrones” accepts the Outstanding Drama Series award onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Game of Thrones. The series took many captive and won the hearts of the entire fantasy-adventure fanbase, turns 10 this weekend.

On April 17, as the beloved HBO series celebrates its decade-long existence, many fans are anticipated to have their popcorn bowls ready for a 73 episode binge.

And as many take on the HBO’s challenge to scope out the entire series for its “Iron Anniversary”, have you ever wondered which Game of Thrones character Utah favored the best? You’ll be surprised on what research says.

According to a survey conducted by Centurylink, Utah residents can’t stop searching for Daenerys Targaryen.

But how do they know? Well, according to officials the Get CenturyLink team compiled a list of the 25 most iconic Game of Thrones characters. Then after that looked at the Google Trends search volume for each over the past five years to determine each state’s most googled GoT character.

But is it really a shocker, that exiled princess is Utah’s favorite? According to the survey, 15 other states also think so! California, Colorado, Denver, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Washington all agree, Daenerys Targaryen is a definite fan pick.

But hold the door! Here are some more interesting notes gathered by the team:

Daenerys Targaryen is apparently the most intriguing character on the show: 16 states search for the Mother of Dragons, making her the most searched character nationwide. Jon Snow, on the other hand, only appeared in Massachusetts’ searches.

Meanwhile, some states haven’t let go of the long dead. Vermont and Rhode Island searched for Joffrey Baratheon while six states googled Khal Drogo most (actor Jason Momoa’s starring role as Aquaman could have something to do with his former character’s popularity). Meanwhile, Minnesotans search for Ned Stark more than any other character—something about his competent rule of Winterfell on the edge of an icy wasteland seems to have struck a chord with fans.

A few other most googled characters seem closely tied to their states’ interests and character. Arya Stark, the most adventuresome and wild of the Stark siblings, is a favorite in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming—three of the least populated yet most outdoorsy states. Similarly, the unconventional, independent residents of Alaska were the only ones to favor the unconventional, independent Brienne of Tarth.