‘You never know what can happen’: State park officials push for caution in sand dunes after man dies on OHV

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Sand Hollow State Park officials were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night for a possible cardiac arrest.

That’s when they found 36-year-old Erik Alvarez from California, lying unresponsive near an ATV.

“He was out with one of his buddies recreating on an OHV, for reasons we are still investigating, he rolled off the machine,” says park ranger, Doug Denton.

First responders tried to revive the 36-year-old but they say he died at the scene.

“This is one of those incidents where you know, he was wearing a helmet, but you never know what can happen in those sand dunes,” says Denton.

Park rangers say the deadly incident serves as a reminder to be safe and wear a helmet.

“Sometimes speed plays a factor. Make sure if you’re drinking, you’re drinking responsibly and not operating machines after you’ve done that,” says Denton.

This is the second fatality near Sand Hollow on an OHV.

“About two weeks ago in Warner Valley, with a 14-year-old boy that was involved in a roll over accident there,” says Denton.

Officials say it’s important to know your limits and know sand dunes can change rapidly.