You might see more health screenings at government buildings moving forward

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – COVID-19 is changing the way officials are doing things and you may have to go through a health screening moving forward.

That’s because sometimes working in government, you’re extremely close to co-workers. It was the case Wednesday at the Salt Lake County Emergency Management building where officials were working on COVID-19 cases and a 5.7 earthquake with dozens of aftershocks.

“We have to have a lot of people working in close quarters. We are not able to fully practice social distancing,” said Unified Fire Authority’s Patrick Costin.

In an attempt to make sure everyone is as healthy as they can be, paramedics with UFA set up a health screening.

“This is just an extra level of protection for ourselves, for our families, just to make sure everyone who is here, who has to work close together is healthy,” Costin said.

At the health screenings, you’ll have to go through a temperature check.

Anything near or over 100 degrees and you may have to go through extra screening.

You’ll also be asked a few questions like:

If you’ve been in contact with a person who has a confirmed case of COVID-19? A cough? Shortness of breath? Or a sore throat?

“If that person marks, or says yes, and it was somewhat recent, then we are going to take extra levels of precaution,” he said. “We are not going to allow them to work in those groups inside the building until we can make sure that contact wasn’t something that won’t result in an infection.”

If you do pass the requirements, you’ll get a bracelet that lasts for 24-hours.

Officials said the health screenings may be adopted at other public buildings moving forward.

Costin said, “I think that has been talked about. Especially those buildings where they have to have an influx of people or people working in close proximity as we do here.”

The good news about the health screening is it gives officials a good place to start tracking down points of contact in case there is an exposure.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS: