You Got It: New Kids On The Block coming to Salt Lake City

New Kids On The Block perform on stage at the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Joe Russo/Invision/AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Break out the mixtapes and perm your hair – New Kids on the Block are coming to Salt Lake City.

NKOTB is bringing their ‘The Mixtape Tour’ to Vivint Arena on June 8, 2022.

Joining them on the tour are special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

Their stop in Salt Lake City is one of more than 50 scheduled for the summer of 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 8 at Ticketmaster.

Vivint Arena is currently requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before an event to enter. For more details, click here.

Upcoming events at Vivint include the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Killers, and of course, Utah Jazz games.