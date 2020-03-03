You could get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of ‘The Office’ in 9 days

ABC4 News – The Office is celebrating their 15th anniversary by paying a super fan $1,000 to watch 15 hours of their show in 9 days.

“USDish.com is looking for someone who isn’t superstitious… just a little stitious,” according to a press release sent out on Tuesday. “Similar (but better) to Michael Scott’s “Scott’s Tots” initiative, we want to pay someone $1k to watch 15 hours of The Office for 15 hours.”

In return, you will get $1,000, a Netflix gift card, and a dream job kit with The Office swag.

Interested candidates can easily apply here: https://usdish.com/get-paid-to-watch-the-office through March 16, 5 p.m. MST.

USDish.com, an authorized reseller of DISH, paid another viewer in October $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies.

What others are clicking on: