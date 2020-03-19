You can still do the 2020 Census from home; here’s how

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It may feel like everything has been canceled or postponed, but you’ve got one very important task to do before April 15: participate in the 2020 Census.

The census is literally a national count of Americans. We count how many of us there are, where we’re from, and where we’re living. This count is massively important because it determines how many of our tax dollars come back here to Utah and how many representatives we get in Washington.

Go to my2020census.gov and hit “start questionnaire” to begin.

If you’ve gotten a letter in the mail, your address has a code number. If not, go ahead and proceed anyway; you’ll get one.

First you’ll verify that you live at your address and then you will give the names of everyone else living there. For every person in the home give their gender, birthday, race, ethnicity and how they are connected to you, the person filling out the survey. It will also ask if you own or are renting the home.

The census will not ask if you are a U.S. citizen because tax dollars come from and go towards everyone living here, not just citizens.

If you haven’t responded to the census by mid April, a census worker will be coming to your door. Census workers will come up to six times, so if you don’t want the hassle, complete it before April 15th.

LATEST POSTS: