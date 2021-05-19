You can ride GREENbikes for free in SLC this Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Need a ride?

GREENbike, in partnership with SelectHealth, will be offering free rides for all Salt Lake City residents and visitors on Friday, May 21.

For a full 24 hours, the public can use the promo code “20201” at any of GREENbikes’ 47 stations in Salt Lake City.

This will allow riders to take as many 30-minute trips as they desire during that 24-hour window.

“Biking continues to be an active part of healthy living for many,” says SelectHealth Community and Public Relations Senior Manager Greg Reid. “Working from home or the office, the month of May is a great time to bike to work.”

According to GREENbike, the ride share system program has reduced 5.8 million pounds of carbon dioxide to date from entering the air and reduced the impact of more than 6 million vehicles on local roads.

To find a GREENbike station, download the BCycle app or go to https://slcbikeshare.org/station-map.