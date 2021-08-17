You can help: Salt Lake County officials offer tips to stop air pollution

This photo shows cars and homes destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Over the past few weeks, Utah has seen an incredible spike in wildfires and smoky air.

With the devastating effects of the recent Parleys Canyon Fire, Cold Springs Fire and Bear Fire, the state of Utah’s air quality has taken a giant hit — at one point even ranking among the world’s worst air quality.

With all that carbon monoxide pollution, it’s a great time for humans to do their part to help curb atmospheric contamination.

The Salt Lake County Regional Development team offers some easy tips to minimize carbon pollution in your everyday life.

When driving around town, try not to speed. “Your car emits a lot more gas emissions if you are slamming on the gas pedal or revving your engine,” Salt Lake County officials say. “Driving casually will help reduce emissions and is safer.”

Investing in electric appliances and tools will offset a ton of pollutants. “Whether it’s a car, lawn tool, or a stove — when it comes time to replace equipment producing emissions with one that doesn’t, you’re making a difference.”

When driving, try not to idle. Turning off your car when you aren’t actively driving makes a big impact.

“If you’re sitting with your engine running and not moving, you’re putting unnecessary emissions into our airshed,” officials say.

Last but not least, try to avoid partaking in smoke-related activities such as barbecues or fire pits during wildfire season.

“When the air is bad, adding smoke makes it worse,” officials say. “Hold off on the wood fire pit or smoker until the air is cleaner, or try converting to a natural gas instead.”

Air quality is something that has been negatively affecting Utahns in the past month. Ensuring residents don’t contribute to the poor, smoky air quality is something state and city officials are encouraging locals to consider.