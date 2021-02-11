‘Yes, we’re nervous:’ Water managers eye reservoir levels and hope for snow

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The chance of Utah’s snowpack recovering to normal levels is small — even with a series of forecasted storms.

Snowpack, around 65 percent of what’s normal this time of year, is what fuels the Spring runoff, which deposits water into our state’s reservoirs.

“We only have about a 10 percent chance of reaching a normal snowpack by early April,” said Christine Kruse, a meteorologist with National Weather Service.

The snowpack has improved about 12 percent after recent storms, she says, but the problem is that we are running out of time before Spring. And, she says, the exceptional drought in much of our state means the soil is incredibly dry.

“Our soils are at the record lowest in the period that they’ve been observing them, and so when your soil is quite dry, you don’t have as efficient of a runoff you’ll lose some of that runoff,” said Kruse.

Devin McKrola, with Central Utah Water Conservancy District, says reservoirs certainly aren’t full — but they aren’t at crisis levels, either. All of that could change, of course, if our drought continues in the long term. In the short term, he says, there are concerns over the low snowpack and the impacts of the dry soil on runoff.

“The soil is going to absorb so much of that, we’re looking at lower runoffs right now of 35 to 40 percent of average runoff from that same amount of soil,” said McKrola.

“As a water manager yes, we’re nervous, because we never like to see our reservoirs below full. But we do know this is why they were planned and why they were built,” he said.