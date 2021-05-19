‘Years of abuse’ leads DWR to close summer overnight camping at Middle Fork WMA

Litter left behind at the Middle Fork Wildlife Management Area. Utah Department of Wildlife Resources has closed part of the area to overnight camping because of littering, vandalism. (Utah DWR)

EDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Part of a popular wildlife management area will no longer allow overnight camping during summer.

Littering, vandalism, and nearly 80 calls for law enforcement from the Middle Fork wildlife management area alone have caused officials to close a portion of the area to overnight camping in the summer months.

Wildlife management areas (WMA) offer crucial habitats for deer and other wildlife and, for those that fund them by purchasing licenses, a place to hunt and fish. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says, “The areas were not acquired to give people a place to camp.”

DWR shares these below photos, showing the mistreatment of Middle Fork WMA:

No camping signs posted at the Middle Fork Wildlife Management area. Vandalism and littering have caused Utah Department of Wildlife Resources to close camping in part of the area for summer months. (Utah DWR)

“As long as the areas have been treated with respect, though, we’ve allowed camping on many of them,” DWR says in a post.

But, “after years of abuse,” there will be no overnight camping in part of the Middle Fork (WMA) during the summer.

“You’re welcome to camp in the backcountry, but overnight camping in the parking lot, and within a third of a mile of the parking lot, is closed until Sept. 9.”

If you’re looking to camp in the Ogden Valley, DWR recommends the North Fork campground outside Liberty, campgrounds at Pineview Reservoir, and those run by the U.S. Forest Service off State Route 39.