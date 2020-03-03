WYOMING: I-80 shuts down more than 50 times during winter season

EVANSTON, Wyoming (ABC4 News) – Parts of Interstate 80 continue to stay closed Monday due to a 50-vehicle crash and weather-related closures. Now, Wyoming Department of Transportation reports the 2019 to 2020 winter season has the highest number of closures throughout the state in five years.

Near the Utah-Wyoming border, a Utah Department of Transportation board reads: Road closed 10 miles ahead. Use Evanston exists.

WY-DOT’s Doug McGee said the latest I-80 closures will surpass 55 since October 1.

In articles first published by K2 Radio and KGAB AM 650 on Saturday, the station’s report I-80 has closed 54 times.

McGee confirmed that information and said that was prior to Sunday’s closures, which moved into Monday.

McGee said during the 2018-2019 season, road closures happened 47 times; 2017-2018, 34; 2016-2017, 52; and 2015-2016, 54.

“So, we’re already at the highest number in the past five years and there’s still two months left to go,” McGee said.

The winter season is considered to be from October to May.

“One of the issues with I-80 across the country is when you get to Wyoming, I-80 climbs. It’s essentially a 400-mile mountain pass,” McGee said.

McGee said the reason for many of the closures is due to high winds, limited visibility, and some crashes.

While many of the road closures are meant to keep drivers’ safe, it impacts the transportation industry is getting your deliveries to you on time.

Meri Depew is one of several truck drivers who’s waiting at the Evanston Walmart for I-80 to re-open.

“You know, everything’s good. I’ve got time still to deliver, as long as they open this, I’ll still be on time if it gets opened by tomorrow morning,” Depew said.

As an over-the-road driver, Depew drives hundreds of miles weekly across I-80 and said she’s very familiar with road closures in the area.

“It’s not easy out here, it’s really not,” Depew said. “Everybody needs their stuff. Everybody wants their product, from cereal to vegetables to ice cream. Everything. You know, it’s all in our trucks.”

If you’re traveling through Wyoming, McGee encourages you to download the Wyoming 511 app, visit wyoroad.info, or call 5-1-1 for the latest travel information.

What others are clicking on: