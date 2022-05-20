OREM (ABC4) – Petty officer Jack Clark, who is now 99 years old, heard about the bombing of Pearl Harbor over his car radio, and that’s when he knew he wanted to serve his country. And within months he joined the navy with his friend tom, and his 17-year-old brother Max.

After basic training Jack Clark was assigned to the U.S.S. Washington and worked closely with Admiral Willis Augustus Lee’s personal staff.

“Dad served on many different ships because the admiral loved what he did and loved him, so whenever the admiral went on another ship he would take my dad with him,” said Annette Adams, Jack’s daughter.

Jack served throughout the Pacific War and was at Iwo Jima, the location of one of the bloodiest wars in the history of the U.S. Marine Corps when the American flag was raised over Mount Suribachi.

The Community Nursing Services held an honor salute service commemorating Petty Officer Clark’s service to his country.

“They wanted to do it while he was still living to show how much he was appreciated.”

The CNS Honor Salute program gives formal tributes of appreciation to patients ​Who served the country. The program is mostly for people who are in hospice or home care.

“We thought this program would help so our veterans know they haven’t been forgotten,” said Garry Bell, the coordinator for the program.

Bell said these ceremonies are a special place that often allows veterans to talk about their service and connect with family members.

“You see so many times they’re honored after they passed. How wonderful is it that we can do it while he’s here, and give him that recognition,” said Adams.