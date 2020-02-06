WVCPD investigating shooting death

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A man died from a gunshot wound prompting a police investigation in West Valley City.

West Valley City police responded to the area of 6400 South Wakefield Way around 6 p.m. on the report of a man lying in the intersection.

Officers and medical personnel arrived to find a man in his 20s wounded and lying in the intersection. They began CPR, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one 911 caller reported hearing shots fired, seeing the man down in the street, and witnessing a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police are working to determine what exactly transpired. They said they’ll continue to talk to neighbors and gather home surveillance footage as their investigation continues.

As of now, police had no suspect information to release to the public.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

