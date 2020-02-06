WVCPD investigating shooting death

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A man died from a gunshot wound prompting a police investigation in West Valley City.

West Valley City police responded to the area of 6400 South Wakefield Way around 6 p.m. on the report of a man lying in the intersection.

Officers and medical personnel arrived to find a man in his 20s wounded and lying in the intersection. They began CPR, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one 911 caller reported hearing shots fired, seeing the man down in the street, and witnessing a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police are working to determine what exactly transpired. They said they’ll continue to talk to neighbors and gather home surveillance footage as their investigation continues.

As of now, police had no suspect information to release to the public.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Senators react to Romney vote to convict

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senators react to Romney vote to convict"

Singles in Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singles in Utah"

More than 100 dead cats found in freezer during raid of Virginia Beach home

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 100 dead cats found in freezer during raid of Virginia Beach home"

Romney votes to convict Trump in impeachment trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Romney votes to convict Trump in impeachment trial"

Elementary school ordered to pay $250 for screening Disney’s ‘Lion King’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elementary school ordered to pay $250 for screening Disney’s ‘Lion King’"

Kayaker missing for several days rescued in Everglades National Park.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kayaker missing for several days rescued in Everglades National Park."
More Video News

Don't Miss