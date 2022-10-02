SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department.

On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of an assault in progress.

The man, identified as Mario Rodriguez, wearing a yellow construction jacket and blue work pants, had reportedly picked up a bat and struck another person in the face “multiple times.”

When police arrived, Rodriguez reportedly had blood spatter on his clothes and body, and was identified through surveillance footage to be the man involved in the assault.

Witnesses say Rodriguez and the victim got into a verbal altercation inside the store, and upon going to the register to pay for their items, Rodriguez “picked up a metal baseball bat from one of the displays and struck the victim in the face multiple times,” according to the statement of probable cause.

Police say both Rodriguez and the victim “went to the floor” in a physical altercation, and shoppers and employees in the store had to break up the fight.

The victim reportedly stayed inside the store as Rodriguez fled outside.

Medical personnel arrived and took the victim to the hospital, and employees at the store allegedly had to “pull out cones blocking the registers” due to the amount of blood spatter.

Rodriguez now faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault (Third Degree Felony)

Disorderly Conduct (Class C Misdemeanor)

Felony Commercial Obstruction (Second Degree Felony)

No further information is currently available.