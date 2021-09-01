WVC Police searching for missing, at-risk man last seen Tuesday

Randy Bond, last seen Tuesday, August 31, near the TRAX station in West Valley City. (West Valley City Police)

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley City Police are looking for a man they say is missing and may be at risk.

Police say at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 58-year-old Randy Bond got separated from a friend while riding TRAX near the Central Pointe Station at 221 W 2100.

Randy has diminished mental capacity and would be unable to find his way home, West Valley City Police say.

Randy is described as 5’9″ and weighs about 135 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and black shoes.

If you see Randy, West Valley City Police ask you to call 911.