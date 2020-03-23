WVC police asking for help locating missing and endangered man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The West Valley City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered man.
West Valley City police say 50-year-old Zeus Schwalm went missing from an assisted living center at 2520 South Redwood.
He is 6’3″, 170 lbs, grey/blond hair with blue eyes last seen wearing green sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Police say he has early onset dementia as well as mental health issues.
Please call 801-840-4000 if you have any information.
