WVC police asking for help locating missing and endangered man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The West Valley City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered man.

West Valley City police say 50-year-old Zeus Schwalm went missing from an assisted living center at 2520 South Redwood.

He is 6’3″, 170 lbs, grey/blond hair with blue eyes last seen wearing green sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police say he has early onset dementia as well as mental health issues.

Please call 801-840-4000 if you have any information.

