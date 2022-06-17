WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in West Valley City Friday, which nearly destroyed a home.

The fire happened in the area of 3400 W and 2600 S around 5:40 p.m. A car was also destroyed.

Officials say this was a two-alarm fire because of the high winds and heat index.

There were two people in the home at the time of the fire. They were evacuated along with their pets.

Crews contained the fire but are still on the scene.

Five agencies were involved in the incident — Salt Lake City, Murray, South Salt Lake, West Valley City, and West Jordan.

It is unknown where in the home the fire started.

There were no injuries in the fire.

This story will be updated.