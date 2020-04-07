WSU students gain hands-on experience while studying bird populations

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Weber State University students are gaining hands-on experience through an on-going study of bird populations near the university’s campus.

The students will present their research at WSU’s Undergraduate Research Symposium held virtually on April 13.

In the future, the team is planning to conduct similar research on birds near Lake Baikal in Russia. The trip was originally scheduled for May, but has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

John Cavitt, zoology professor at WSU, introduced avian research at the university in the Fall 2019 semester when he set up a bird banding station in the foothills surrounding the university.

A recent study in the journal “Science” reported that bird populations in North America have declined more than a 25% over the past 50 years. Cavitt and his students will compare collected data to the research of former WSU ornithologist, Carl Marti, who recorded bird populations in the 1970s. WSU researchers will use this information to determine if the area is experiencing a decline in bird population.

The university posted the following video on Youtube about the bird banding research:

Courtesy: Weber State University

