WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation after a fatal crash late Saturday night.
The crash was reportedly due to a wrong-way driver.
The Unified Police Department says that the driver of a Kia sedan was going south in the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor just after 11:00 p.m. before hitting a Volkswagen at 6850 South.
Authorities say the driver of the Kia is confirmed dead and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.
This story will be updated.