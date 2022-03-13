WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation after a fatal crash late Saturday night.

The crash was reportedly due to a wrong-way driver.

The Unified Police Department says that the driver of a Kia sedan was going south in the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor just after 11:00 p.m. before hitting a Volkswagen at 6850 South.

Authorities say the driver of the Kia is confirmed dead and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This story will be updated.