SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Sunday, June 12 shortly after 1 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) received reports of a car traveling the wrong way on SR-201 near 3400 W.

Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) states that the car, a silver Chevy Malibu, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes before crashing head-on into another car.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the other car, a gray Ford EcoSport, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Alcohol impairment is being investigated as a factor in the case of the wrong-way vehicle.

No further information is currently available.