Wrong way driver causes crash near Evanston

EVANSTON, Wyoming (ABC4 News) – According to Uintah Fire and Ambulance, on Saturday a driver was traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 80 just east of Evanston.
This resulted in a head on crash, and three people were transported to Evanston Regional Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Four others were treated and released on scene.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has made an arrest and currently investigation the situation further.
