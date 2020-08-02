Wrong way driver causes crash near Evanston

EVANSTON, Wyoming (ABC4 News) – According to Uintah Fire and Ambulance, on Saturday a driver was traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 80 just east of Evanston.

This resulted in a head on crash, and three people were transported to Evanston Regional Hospital with non life threatening injuries.



Courtesy: Uintah Fire and Ambulance

Four others were treated and released on scene.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has made an arrest and currently investigation the situation further.