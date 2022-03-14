SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a wrong-way crash that sent one woman to the hospital on Sunday night.

Police say the crash happened near the area of 3300 South and West Temple in South Salt Lake.

Authorities say a female driver was traveling the wrong way along 3300 South. As she drove through an intersection, she T-bone crashed into another driver who was heading north on West Temple.

The victim was struck on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Eyewitnesses say the suspect was traveling eastbound along westbound lanes at the time.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for hand injuries.

Police are currently investigating the crash as a possible DUI.

This wrong-way crash is the third one in Salt Lake County over the last two days, authorities say.