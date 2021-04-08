Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit to make stop in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced that its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE), which travels the country to honor veterans, will make a tour stop in Utah.

This unique museum on wheels honors local veterans, volunteers and supporters in the community.

Starting on April 15, 2021, organizers say the WAA MEE will be in Utah for the first of multiple stops.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” says Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

According to organizers, the MEE achieves its goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military, and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories.

The exhibit is a mobile museum, that educates visitors about the service and sacrifice of the nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for Vietnam Veterans.

Stops in Utah are listed below:

Cedar City, UT – Thursday, April 15, 2021 – The Daughters of the American Revolution, Bald Eagle Chapter will host the WAA MEE for an open house to honor our nation’s veterans. The MEE will be at the CAL Ranch Stores located at 750 S. Main Street from 9 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cedar City, UT – Thursday, April 15, 2021 – The Civil Air Patrol Cedar Mustangs Squadron will host the WAA MEE for an open house to honor our nation’s veterans and educate cadets. The MEE will be at a hanger located at 2296 Aviation Way from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

HURRICANE, UT – Friday and Saturday, April 16 & 17, 2021 – Color Country Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the WAA MEE at the Washington County Fair for the free pubic exhibit to honor our nation’s veterans. The MEE will be located at 1325 South 700 West from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday and again at the same location from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday.

When the MEE pulls into your area, organizers say all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers.

They will also have an opportunity to share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support heroes and their communities year-round.

The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation, and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors to follow CDCs recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who which to host the MEE in their community, whether it be for a parade, a school-related or veterans’ organization, or a public or private event, are asked to visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/mee to make a request.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.

However, in 2020, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide.

Those who are interested may sponsor a veteran’s wreath at anytime for $15 at www.wreathacrossamerica.org.

Organizers say each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as they honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, December 18, 2021, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.