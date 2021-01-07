Would-be developer sues Utah County over handling of Bridal Veil Falls property

UTAH (ABC4) – A would-be developer and owner of an addiction recovery center in Orem is suing Utah County “for the purpose of creating a conservation easement.”

Richard Losee, owner of Cirque Lodge treatments center, had interest in building a drug treatment center on the land where Bridal Veil Falls is located, according to a report by the Daily Herald.

According to Losee’s lawsuit against Utah County, he made a proposal when the county issued a Request for Proposal for Bridal Veil Falls Concessionaire in 2018. That proposal was not accepted by the county.

Last year, after public outcry over potentially losing one of Utah’s top destination for outdoor lovers, the Utah County Commission voted against a proposal of a private development at Bridal Veil Falls.

The commission also established a plan for a conservation easement, which would prevent any future private development at the site.

“There is no need for the County to deed such an easement to a third party as the County is already fully capable of ‘conserving’ the Bridal Veil Falls Property at essentially no cost to the public,” Losee’s lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in Utah’s 4th District Court, reads. “The only reason for granting such an easement was to prevent a future Board of County Commissioners from allowing some other use of the Bridal Veil Falls Property.”

According to the lawsuit, Losee submitted an offer to lease or purchase a small amount of the Bridal Veil Falls property “after finding out about the County’s proposed transaction.” Losee’s proposal included “using small portions of the total Bridal Veil Falls Property for a base and top station for a tram that would be made available to the public to enjoy the scenery at reasonable prices and for a parking lot at the base. At the top station Plaintiff also proposed a small private use. The remainder of the Bridal Veil Falls Property would be preserved in its natural state including through an easement with Utah Open Lands or in some other manner.”

The lawsuit continues, alleges Utah County mishandled the granting of the conservational easement of Bridal Veil Falls.

Losee concludes the lawsuit asking for “judgment invalidating disposal of the conservation easement on the Bridal Veil Falls property.”

There is no word yet on when any hearings may be held related to this lawsuit.