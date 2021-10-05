Worst airports to have a layover in: How Salt Lake City International ranks

A traveler walks through the security line at the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Many airline flights are nearly empty as virus undercuts travel. The Salt Lake City International Airport is expecting to screen about 5,000 passengers Wednesday, March 25, 2020, which is down from about 24,000 daily passengers. Earlier this year during the ski season, the airport was seeing record-breaking days with 30,000 passengers. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ever taken a flight out of Salt Lake City International but got caught with a layover? They are basically inevitable in air travel but the airport you’re stuck in could make the layover better – or worse.

A new report by FinanceBuzz ranked the best and worst airports in America to get caught with a layover. Airports – including SLC International – were evaluated using data like airport size, available amenities, flight performance, and more.

Here are the 15 worst airports for layovers, according to FinanceBuzz:

O’Hare International (ORD) Dulles International (IAD) Kansas City International (MCI) Chicago Midway International (MDW) Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW) Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) Southwest Florida International (RSW) Indianapolis International (IND) Orlando International (MCO) Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) John Glenn Columbus International (CMH) Salt Lake City International (SLC) Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall (BWI) LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Of these 15, Salt Lake City International has the fewest lounges and airport hotels within two miles – though there are some on the list with zero. Salt Lake City does have the lowest percentage of flights canceled at 0.16%, far less than O’Hare’s 3.11% and Chicago Midway’s 3%.

LATEST FROM SALT LAKE CITY INTERNATIONAL

Below are the 15 best airports for layovers, according to FinanceBuzz:

Miami International Airport (MIA) San Antonio International Airport (SAT) San Diego International Airport (SAN) John Wayne Airport (SNA) William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) McCarran International Airport (LAS) Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Portland International Airport (PDX) Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

For the full report, click here.