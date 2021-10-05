Worst airports to have a layover in: How Salt Lake City International ranks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ever taken a flight out of Salt Lake City International but got caught with a layover? They are basically inevitable in air travel but the airport you’re stuck in could make the layover better – or worse.
A new report by FinanceBuzz ranked the best and worst airports in America to get caught with a layover. Airports – including SLC International – were evaluated using data like airport size, available amenities, flight performance, and more.
Here are the 15 worst airports for layovers, according to FinanceBuzz:
- O’Hare International (ORD)
- Dulles International (IAD)
- Kansas City International (MCI)
- Chicago Midway International (MDW)
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW)
- Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)
- Charlotte Douglas International (CLT)
- Southwest Florida International (RSW)
- Indianapolis International (IND)
- Orlando International (MCO)
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP)
- John Glenn Columbus International (CMH)
- Salt Lake City International (SLC)
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall (BWI)
- LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
Of these 15, Salt Lake City International has the fewest lounges and airport hotels within two miles – though there are some on the list with zero. Salt Lake City does have the lowest percentage of flights canceled at 0.16%, far less than O’Hare’s 3.11% and Chicago Midway’s 3%.
LATEST FROM SALT LAKE CITY INTERNATIONAL
Below are the 15 best airports for layovers, according to FinanceBuzz:
- Miami International Airport (MIA)
- San Antonio International Airport (SAT)
- San Diego International Airport (SAN)
- John Wayne Airport (SNA)
- William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
- Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC)
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- McCarran International Airport (LAS)
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
- Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
- Portland International Airport (PDX)
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
For the full report, click here.