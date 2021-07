SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - Rubio Rubin has already made a big impact with Real Salt Lake in his first season with the club. Now, he isn't going anywhere for a few years.

RSL announced on Monday that the club has signed Rubin to a multi-year contract extension, keeping him in Utah through the 2024 season with a club option for the 2025 season. After initially signing with RSL in January, Rubin has four goals and two assists in 12 matches this season.

“I’m thankful to Real Salt Lake for this opportunity," Rubin said. "It has been a long time since I can say a place has been my home and I look forward to continue doing the things I’ve been doing – scoring goals for this club and for the fans. Ultimately, I want to help the team win and be successful and hopefully one day winning MLS Cup. We have those ambitions as a team and I’m excited to have a place that I can work for an extended amount where I can enjoy the process of getting better every day to reach for those goals.”