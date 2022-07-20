SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A worker was taken to the hospital after being electrocuted at the Bonneville Correctional Facility Wednesday.

According to Salt Lake City Fire, the incident happened Wednesday morning while a person was working on a freezer.

Officials say a copper pipe hit a power line and electrocuted the man.

A spokesperson for the company said he was taken to the hospital with serious conditions but expected to survive.

Salt Lake City Police and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the incident.