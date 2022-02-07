Woodward Park City named official training center for Olympic-bound winter athletes

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Olympic-bound skiers and snowboarders will be calling a Park City facility home for the next Winter Olympics in 2025.

Woodward Park City has been named an official U.S. Ski & Snowboard Training Center through Jan. 2025. The new partnership will allow athletes to utilize Woodward’s indoor and outdoor venues. Both professional and rookie team athletes will be training year-round in preparation for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Italy.

“It’s been amazing to see Woodward embrace progression and training areas indoors and on-mountain at both Copper and Woodward Park City,” says Shaun White, five-time Olympian and professional snowboarder. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the pipes at both places the past two seasons getting ready for the Olympics.”

The park’s 66,000 square-foot indoor Action Sports Hub includes trampolines, foam pits and proprietary training tools and the outdoor facility features a superpipe and big air jump course.

Training facilities map at Woodward Park City (Courtesy of Woodward Park City)

The new facility agreement also includes Woodward Copper, a facility at Copper Mountain in Colo.

“Woodward Park City was built with the intention of empowering and inspiring the next generation of action sports athletes,” explains Woodward Park City General Manager Phoebe Mills. “This partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard furthers our commitment to current and future U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes and encourages local youth to dream big.”