Woods Cross Police now have a K-9 trained to sniff out porn

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Most of us are used to K-9’s being trained to sniff out narcotics, but for Woods Cross Police, they have a K-9 whose job is to sniff out something else – porn.

Flash works as an electronics storage detection dog for Operation Underground Railroad with the Woods Cross Police. Flash’s job is to sniff out small electronic devices that store information such as cell phones, IPads, flash drives, SD cards, and hard drives.

Officers use Flash for child exploitation cases or cases that might contain child pornography. Flash can sniff out the devices, which then gives officers the chance to inspect the devices.

In Utah, there are only two dogs that are trained for this job and Flash is one of them. Weber County has one and now Woods Cross does.

Officers say that having a dog like Flash greatly enhances the efficiency for the officers because sometimes those electronic devices that are being sought out are small. This helps save the officers a lot of time during search warrants

Operation Underground Railroad is one of the leaders in child exploitation and child pornography and is the one who sponsored Flash for the department.

Officers recall one search warrant where Flash found several IPads, several SD cars, and a thumb drive that officers otherwise wouldn’t have found without him.

JC Holt with Operation Underground Railroad says, “This is a crime that our officers are seeing more of.” Holt describes that during his tenure as a police officer he came across these cases a lot.

Last year Operation Underground railroad sponsored 17 dogs just like Flash.