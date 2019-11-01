Woods Cross Police K9 gets frostbite after chasing suspect

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4 News)- A picture of a K9 officer with frostbite is a good reminder for pet owners of how dangerous conditions can be for our furry friends.

The Woods Cross Police Department said their K9 officer Ranger got frostbite on both ears Wednesday night while searching for a suspect that allegedly stole a vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and booked, and Ranger got the treatment he needed.

It’s a good reminder for pet owners to make sure their animals are protected in the cold.

According to the Utah Humane Society website, no dog is biologically able to endure the unsheltered cold of our winters except sheepdogs, St. Bernards, Chow Chows and Siberian husky, and these require shelter under Utah animal protection statutes.

