Woods Cross Police Department gives tips to avoid car theft

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – There’s nothing worse than walking out your front door in the morning, looking at your driveway, and realizing your car isn’t there.

Luckily, the Woods Cross Police Department is providing some tips to make sure you don’t fall victim to car theft.

The Woods Cross Police Department took to Facebook to provide people with a “9 p.m. routine” to avoid being “an easy target”:

Remove keys, wallets, cash, garage door openers, and other valuable items from vehicles. Roll up windows and lock the doors. Bring in or secure all valuables in the yard. Close overhead garage doors and lock any outside garage doors. Close and lock doors on the house. Ensure all windows in the house are shut and locked. Turn on outside lights

The Woods Cross Police Department then would like everyone who completes the #9pmRoutine on social media to tag #WoodsXpolice