WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) — South Davis Metro fire crews were dispatched to a fire at New State Duck Club in Woods Cross this morning shortly after 6 a.m.

A call was made to emergency services by the manager of the duck club who had been woken by the sounds of exploding ammunition. The club is a private area at 2500 West and 400 South in Woods Cross.

Crews arrived on scene to find one cabin and boat house engulfed with fire spreading to another cabin. Access to the cabins was approximately 1 mile down a dirt road in an area without fire hydrants. Crews were able to contain the fire using canal water.

Initial fire crews also reported the sound of ammunition going off as well as a 250-pound propane tank on fire.

Crews quickly contained the fire within 15 minutes and hazmat crews responded to render the propane tank safe.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation at this time. Early estimates report damage to be between $75,000 to $100,000.