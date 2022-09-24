SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! After a couple of fall-like days with plenty of sunshine, we keep the sunshine around through the weekend with high pressure in charge, but we will start a gradual warming trend. For today, we’ll still be near seasonal averages, but instead of being near to slightly below average, we’ll be near to slightly above with daytime highs roughly 3-5 degrees warmer than Friday. Even with the bump in warm temps, it will still be a chamber of commerce weather day across the state!

Highs will mainly range in the 60s and 70s up north with a couple of spots along the Wasatch Front reaching the low 80s, like Salt Lake, while down south it’s mainly 70s and 80s with low 90s in St. George. Saturday night will be comfortable and clear with lows just a couple of degrees warmer than last night. We’ll warm up another couple of degrees on Sunday resulting in everyone seeing highs about 5 degrees above seasonal norms. Skies will continue to be abundantly sunny. If you have any plans to be outside this weekend, the weather should cooperate nicely, and don’t forget the National Parks are free on Saturday!

Great weekend ahead for anyone heading to our National Parks! #utwx #utah pic.twitter.com/Ad5ypLlHrl — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 24, 2022

The warming trend will continue through the first half of next week as a southerly flow establishes. Tuesday into Wednesday looks to be the warmest as daytime highs could come within a few degrees of records, especially up north. By Wednesday, the southerly flow could result in some wet weather returning, mainly to southern Utah. At this point models are showing a system arriving by the second half of next week that could bring us better wet weather potential statewide and some slightly cooler temperatures. Just something to keep an eye on for now.

Bottom Line? Sunny skies through the weekend as we begin a gradual warming trend. Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!