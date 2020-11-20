Woman stabbed on Trax platform in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Police say a woman was stabbed while standing at a ticket kiosk on a Trax platform in Salt Lake City on Friday.
According to Utah Transit Authority Police, around 4:30 p.m., a woman was standing at a ticket kiosk at the Trax station at 900 South 200 West, when a man came up behind her and stabbed her multiple times.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
The suspect was captured and taken into custody, according to UTA police.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.
MORE NEWS:
- Santa Claus is immune to COVID-19, says Dr. Fauci
- Jazz re-sign Jordan Clarkson, bring back Derrick Favors
- Orem holds off Timpview to win fourth straight state title, 26-13
- Utah family changing Thanksgiving traditions, keeping it small and safe this year
- After 1 death in 8 months, Summit Co. marks 3 Coronavirus deaths in one week