Woman stabbed on Trax platform in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Police say a woman was stabbed while standing at a ticket kiosk on a Trax platform in Salt Lake City on Friday.

According to Utah Transit Authority Police, around 4:30 p.m., a woman was standing at a ticket kiosk at the Trax station at 900 South 200 West, when a man came up behind her and stabbed her multiple times.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

The suspect was captured and taken into custody, according to UTA police.

MORE NEWS: