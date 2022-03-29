ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died following a fatal crash in Roy involving two cars Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a crash around 8:55 a.m. and found that one car traveling southbound on 1900 W had drifted left and collided head-on with a northbound car.

The northbound car has stopped in the left turn lane and was waiting to make a left turn onto westbound 5200 S.

Officials arrived on the scene and found one of the drivers, a woman, unresponsive. The woman died on the scene, police say.

The male driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Roy City Police Department is working with the Utah Highway Patrol to reconstruct the incident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The name of the woman who died has not been released yet.