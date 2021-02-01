Women allegedly tries to bribe UHP troopers to avoid DUI

WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police say a woman allegedly tried to bribe Utah Highway Patrol troopers in order to get out of a DUI.

According to a probable cause statement, a 30-year-old woman was involved in a car crash in which police say she pulled out of her lane and struck a semi tractor-trailer.

An officer then spoke to the woman and suspected that she was impaired. The officer then asked the woman to perform a sobriety test. After performing the sobriety test, the woman was arrested for driving under the influence and was taken back to the Murray Utah Highway Patrol office for a chemical test.

A probable cause statement that while on the way to the Murray UHP office, the woman offered the officer $1,000 to let her go and offered to show her breasts to the him and another trooper.

The woman was later booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

