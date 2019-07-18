Woman who fled from officers after being caught stealing mail has extensive criminal history

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman caught stealing mail and crashed into two parked cars at Starbucks during a chase with police has an extensive criminal background.

According to Cottonwood Heights Police Sgt. JD Tazoi, officers responded to a 911 call from a witness who saw 50-year-old Tawnya Foster take mail from several homes. The caller followed Foster until officers were able to catch up with her.

When officers attempted to stop her, she took off.

Tazoi said the Foster ended up rolling her car and hitting two unoccupied cars in the Starbucks parking lot before officers could take her into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found mail from 28 different addresses and 48 individuals. Tazoi said this case will most likely become a federal case as the investigation continues.

Foster was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for felony mail theft, failing to respond to the command of an officer, possession of another’s ID, possession of forgery and obstruction of justice.

Foster has a lengthy criminal history dating back over 25 years including arrests for more than 30 counts of felony forgery, 30 counts of felony theft, 15 counts of felony identity fraud, 10 counts of giving false personal information to an officer, multiple counts of drug possession, assault, robbery, and sex solicitation.

Foster has served multiple terms at the Utah State Prison and the Salt Lake County Jail.