Woman transported to hospital after crash on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A woman was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday evening.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said at 6:53 p.m. a 29-year-old female driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on 1300 North to northbound Redwood Road when she failed to yield and was hit by a man driving a pick-up truck.

The woman is said to have been pinned in her vehicle and was extricated by the fire department.

She was transported to the hospital with head and leg injuries that police said are not life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

