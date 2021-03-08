Woman transported to hospital after being struck by car in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One woman was struck by a car in Ogden on Sunday.

Lieutenant Matt Ward with the Ogden Police Department says the woman was at 30th and Jefferson around 9 p.m. and was walking in an area that did not have a crosswalk.

The woman reportedly crossed the street at the intersection of 30th St. and Jefferson Ave. going north when she was struck by a car headed west. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Ward says the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police. Impairment is not being considered as a factor in the crash, according to police.