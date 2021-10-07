Woman suffers burns to ‘91% of her body’ after rushing in Yellowstone hot spring to save dog

IDAHO FALLS, Ida. (ABC4) – A woman who rushed into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park to save her dog has burns on over 91% of her body, according to her family.

Monday afternoon, park officials say the woman’s dog jumped out of the car and ran into Maiden’s Grave Spring. The woman followed suit to retrieve the dog.

The woman’s father then pulled her and the dog out, then drove to West Yellowstone, Montana for help. The woman was then taken to a burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Now, the woman remains in the hospital. On Wednesday, Yellowstone National Park officials revealed the dog had passed away.

According to a GoFundMe, the woman, Laiha Slayton, suffered second and third-degree to 91% of her body. The online fundraiser, organized by Slayton’s sister, Kami, says Ladonna will spend two weeks in a medically induced coma and will “probably be in the hospital for a few months.”

Kami says her sister’s “palms are completely gone and will have to go into surgery and possibly for the rest of her body too.”

Slayton’s father did suffer blisters but “isn’t in pain,” according to the GoFundMe.

This is the second incident in Yellowstone National Park that left a visitor with a significant injury in a thermal area in 2021. The first incident happened in September. The incident remains under investigation.