Woman struck by SUV, critically injured in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A woman was critically injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in West Valley City late Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. at 2700 West 4700 South.

West Valley City Police Lt. Justin Wycoff said the woman was crossing 2700 outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by a southbound SUV that had a green light.

The woman who police believe to be in her early 40s was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police reported no change in woman’s condition as of Sunday evening.

