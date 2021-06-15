Woman struck by semi on SR-6 in Utah County

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A 59-year-old woman was struck by a semi-truck in Utah County early Tuesday morning.
Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 the incident happened around 2 a.m. on S.R. 6 at milepost 183 a few miles outside of Spanish Fork.
The crash caused traffic to be blocked in both directions. Just after 4 a.m., traffic was able to move through the westbound lanes. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, all lanes of travel have since reopened.
